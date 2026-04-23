Ukraine’s air defense forces have shot down 139 out of 155 enemy UAVs, - Air Force. INFOGRAPHICS

Starting in the evening of April 22, Russian invaders attacked Ukraine with 155 drones of various types, including about 100 "Shahed" drones.

According to Censor.NET, this information was reported by the Ukrainian Air Force.

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Launches were detected from various directions, including:

Kursk;

Orel;

Millerovo;

Shatalovo;

Primorsko-Akhtarsk.

The enemy attacked Ukraine using Shahed-type strike UAVs (including jet-powered ones), Gerbera, Italmas, and other types of drones.

Results of Air Defense Operations

The air attack was repelled by the Ukrainian Air Force, anti-aircraft missile units, electronic warfare units, unmanned aerial vehicle units, and mobile fire groups of the Ukrainian Defense Forces.

According to preliminary data, as of 08:00, air defense forces had shot down or suppressed 139 enemy UAVs of the Shahed, Gerbera, Italmas, and other types in the north, south, and east of the country.

Eleven strike UAVs were recorded striking nine locations, and debris from downed UAVs was found at four locations.

Watch more: Strike by Ukrainian MiG-29MU1: 204th Tactical Aviation Brigade destroyed occupiers’ UAV command post. VIDEO