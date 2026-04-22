Russian films aftermath of Ukrainian Air Force strike: "This is what they call a f#cking mass grave. This is what single plane has done. A lot of lads have been burnt to death". VIDEO

A video has emerged online showing yet another successful strike on a concentration of Russian occupation forces. Footage captured by the invader himself shows extensive destruction following an attack by Ukrainian troops. This is reported by Censor.NET.

The footage shows the Russian unit’s base completely destroyed. Parts of the ruins are still smouldering, indicating a recent strike.

Read more on our Telegram channel

The author of the video claims that the destruction was the result of Ukrainian air strikes. The Russian makes no secret of the significant losses among personnel, referring to the base as a "mass grave".

"This is what they call a f#cking mass grave. This is what a single plane has done. A lot of lads have been burnt to death," says a Russian man in the video.

Read more: Strike by Ukrainian MiG-29MU1: 204th Tactical Aviation Brigade destroyed occupiers’ UAV command post. VIDEO

Warning! Strong language!

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,321,450 people (+1,140 per day), 11,885 tanks, 40,516 artillery systems, 24,436 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS