Russian films aftermath of Ukrainian Air Force strike: "This is what they call a f#cking mass grave. This is what single plane has done. A lot of lads have been burnt to death". VIDEO
A video has emerged online showing yet another successful strike on a concentration of Russian occupation forces. Footage captured by the invader himself shows extensive destruction following an attack by Ukrainian troops. This is reported by Censor.NET.
The footage shows the Russian unit’s base completely destroyed. Parts of the ruins are still smouldering, indicating a recent strike.
The author of the video claims that the destruction was the result of Ukrainian air strikes. The Russian makes no secret of the significant losses among personnel, referring to the base as a "mass grave".
"This is what they call a f#cking mass grave. This is what a single plane has done. A lot of lads have been burnt to death," says a Russian man in the video.
Warning! Strong language!
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password