Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,321,450 people (+1,140 per day), 11,885 tanks, 40,516 artillery systems, 24,436 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,321,450 Russian invaders.
This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.
Casualties of the Russian Army
Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 22, 2026, are estimated to be:
- personnel—approximately 1,321,450 (+1,140) people
- tanks – 11,885 (+1) units
- armored combat vehicles – 24,436 (+7) units
- artillery systems – 40,516 (+38) units
- MLRS - 1,749 (+0) cases.
- Air defense systems – 1,350 (+0) units
- aircraft – 435 (+0) units
- helicopters – 350 (+0) units
- Operational-tactical UAVs – 251,489 (+1,026) units
- cruise missiles – 4,549 (+0) units
- Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
- submarines - 2 (+0) units
- Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 90,925 (+162) units
- Specialized equipment – 4,132 (+0) units
"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.
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