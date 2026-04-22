Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,321,450 people (+1,140 per day), 11,885 tanks, 40,516 artillery systems, 24,436 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,321,450 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 22, 2026, are estimated to be:

personnel—approximately 1,321,450 (+1,140) people

tanks – 11,885 (+1) units

armored combat vehicles – 24,436 (+7) units

artillery systems – 40,516 (+38) units

MLRS - 1,749 (+0) cases.

Air defense systems – 1,350 (+0) units

aircraft – 435 (+0) units

helicopters – 350 (+0) units

Operational-tactical UAVs – 251,489 (+1,026) units

cruise missiles – 4,549 (+0) units

Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units

submarines - 2 (+0) units

Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 90,925 (+162) units

Specialized equipment – 4,132 (+0) units

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"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

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