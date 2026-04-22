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News Destruction of Russian equipment Elimination of Russian occupying forces
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Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 1,321,450 people (+1,140 per day), 11,885 tanks, 40,516 artillery systems, 24,436 armored personnel carriers. INFOGRAPHICS

Russian losses in the war exceeded 1.32 million occupiers as of April 22

Since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Armed Forces have eliminated 1,321,450 Russian invaders.

This was reported by the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Casualties of the Russian Army

Thus, the total combat casualties of the enemy from February 24, 2022, to April 22, 2026, are estimated to be:

  • personnel—approximately 1,321,450 (+1,140) people
  • tanks – 11,885 (+1) units
  • armored combat vehicles – 24,436 (+7) units
  • artillery systems – 40,516 (+38) units
  • MLRS - 1,749 (+0) cases.
  • Air defense systems – 1,350 (+0) units
  • aircraft – 435 (+0) units
  • helicopters – 350 (+0) units
  • Operational-tactical UAVs – 251,489 (+1,026) units
  • cruise missiles – 4,549 (+0) units
  • Ships / boats – 33 (+0) units
  • submarines - 2 (+0) units
  • Automotive equipment and tank trucks – 90,925 (+162) units
  • Specialized equipment – 4,132 (+0) units

Watch more: They never made it to their positions: SIGNUM Battalion’s night "hunt" for occupiers. VIDEO

ліквідація рф

"The data is being verified," the General Staff added.

Watch more: AFU fighter with call sign "Florist" eliminated two disoriented occupiers on motorcycles at point-blank range. VIDEO

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Russian Army (11684) liquidation (3026) elimination (7162)
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