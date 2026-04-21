During combat operations, a Defense Forces fighter with the call sign "Florist" from the 92nd Assault Brigade eliminated two occupiers on motorcycles at point-blank range.

According to Censor.NET, disoriented ruscists failed to realize they had ridden past Ukrainian troops and were immediately hit by accurate small-arms fire.

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The footage was filmed by a Ukrainian defender in the Pokrovsk direction.

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