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AFU fighter with call sign "Florist" eliminated two disoriented occupiers on motorcycles at point-blank range. VIDEO
During combat operations, a Defense Forces fighter with the call sign "Florist" from the 92nd Assault Brigade eliminated two occupiers on motorcycles at point-blank range.
According to Censor.NET, disoriented ruscists failed to realize they had ridden past Ukrainian troops and were immediately hit by accurate small-arms fire.
The footage was filmed by a Ukrainian defender in the Pokrovsk direction.
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