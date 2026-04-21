"There, in that bag, we’ve got three people. That’ll be enough for DNA": occupier shows "evacuation" of comrades. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing an occupier from a Russian evacuation group demonstrating how the "evacuation" of eliminated ruscists is carried out.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows one of the invaders carrying the remains of three killed comrades in a bag.
"We’re heading back. There, in that bag, we’ve got three people. That’ll be enough for DNA," the ruscist comments.
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