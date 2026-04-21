"There, in that bag, we’ve got three people. That’ll be enough for DNA": occupier shows "evacuation" of comrades. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing an occupier from a Russian evacuation group demonstrating how the "evacuation" of eliminated ruscists is carried out.

According to Censor.NET, the footage shows one of the invaders carrying the remains of three killed comrades in a bag.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

"We’re heading back. There, in that bag, we’ve got three people. That’ll be enough for DNA," the ruscist comments.

Watch more: They never made it to their positions: SIGNUM Battalion’s night "hunt" for occupiers. VIDEO

Watch more: Border guards of "Steel Border" delivered series of strikes against occupiers’ camouflaged "Msta-B" howitzer. VIDEO