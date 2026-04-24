UGVs are already capturing and eliminating enemy like assault soldiers, Aidar regiment reconnaissance battalion commander Linkevych says. VIDEO

Soldiers of assault units are being trained to use more advanced technological means to kill the enemy, including unmanned ground vehicles (UGVs).

Yurii Linkevych, commander of the reconnaissance battalion of the 24th Separate Assault Regiment Aidar, said this in a podcast with journalist Tetiana Honcharova, Censor.NET reports.

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Technology in the army

"As the assault troops themselves develop, the structure of the assault troops will change, and is already changing, toward greater technological progress. For example, we once had a company of strike unmanned systems in our battalion, and now it is already a battalion," he said.

Unmanned ground vehicles are also developing.

"There have been cases when a UGV drove into an enemy position, captured prisoners, and destroyed the enemy. It is also an assault soldier. We are trying to teach all assault soldiers to use more advanced technological means. The same UAVs, FPVs, and UGVs," Linkevych added.

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