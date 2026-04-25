Russians are killing civilians: volunteer has shown footage of decapitated bodies following Russian Federation’s attack in Kherson region. VIDEO

Andrii Petukhov, known by the call sign "Boxer", who is involved in evacuating people from the Kherson region, has released a video showing the aftermath of an attack by Russian forces. The footage captures the consequences of the strike on civilians.

According to the author, a couple attempting to leave the danger zone came under fire. The couple were travelling on a moped and had taken personal belongings with them, including family photographs.

The video shows the severe consequences of the attack. The author reports the deaths of civilians and also shows body parts.

"I want the whole world to see this video. I want people in every country to meet Russians and know what they are doing to ordinary civilians in my Ukraine," Petukhov said.

Warning! This video is not suitable for those of a sensitive disposition.

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