Four Russian invaders eliminated and wounded evacuated: brave combat work of soldiers of 225th SAR. VIDEO

Three soldiers from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment eliminated four Russian invaders and made their way to a medical evacuation point on their own, covering 18 kilometres on foot.

According to Censor.NET, the soldiers were wounded during a fierce battle with Russian forces, and as they withdrew, the enemy continued to strike with drone-launched munitions; however, the soldiers did not stop moving during the night.

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The soldiers were immediately met by medics who provided first aid.

It is noted that during their three-week stay at the positions, three Ukrainian defenders eliminated a total of 13 occupiers.

Thanks to the bravery of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, the enemy has no chance of success.

Watch more: Soldiers from 225th Regiment destroyed enemy hangar with equipment near Huliaipole