UAV operators from the 225th Separate Assault Regiment of Ukraine’s Armed Forces destroyed a hangar containing Russian armored vehicles near the Huliaipole area.

According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian military personnel first tracked the enemy’s vehicle movement routes and identified the location where the equipment was being amassed.

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A high-precision strike was then carried out on the target, destroying the hangar together with the equipment inside.

According to available information, the hangar contained, among other things, a T-55 tank fitted with additional protection in the form of improvised "grill" structures.

The strike prevented the enemy from using the equipment to support its units in that sector.

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