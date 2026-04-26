Zelenskyy and Grossi agreed to continue IAEA missions to ensure continuous monitoring of ZNPP’s condition. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy held a meeting with IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi, during which he stressed that it was unacceptable to formalise or legalise Russia’s presence at the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.

Zelenskyy announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, the parties discussed the temporary disconnection of the nuclear power plant units from the power supply, the reduction of their capacity, and the possible consequences of these criminal actions.

"For safe operation, the plant must return to the management of a licensed operator and Ukraine’s nuclear regulator," the president emphasised.

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IAEA mission

Zelenskyy and Grossi also agreed to continue the IAEA missions to ensure ongoing monitoring of the Zaporizhzhia NPP’s condition.

"I am grateful to Rafael Grossi and the agency’s team for visiting our country on the 40th anniversary of the Chornobyl disaster," he added.