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In Buryatia, drunk "SMO veteran" deliberately ran over 73-year-old female utility worker with his car. VIDEO

Another brutal crime has been reported in Buryatia, committed by a participant in the so-called ‘special military operation’ upon his return from the front.

According to Censor.NET, whilst under the influence of alcohol, the ‘veteran’ deliberately ran over a 73-year-old woman, who worked as a cleaner, whilst driving a car. CCTV footage shows that the driver acted deliberately: whilst driving, he swerved sharply towards the pensioner, leaving her no chance of avoiding the collision.

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Russian Army (11713) Buriatia (12) Russian world (145)
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