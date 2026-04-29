Anti-drone protection: 150 kilometres of roads have already been covered with nets in Dnipropetrovsk region. VIDEO

In the Dnipropetrovsk region, anti-drone nets have already been installed along 150 kilometers of roads. Plans are in place to install them along another 65 kilometers in the near future.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration, Oleksandr Hanzha, according to Censor.NET.

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What is known

As noted, most of it was built by the State Special Transport Service. The rest was built by the Infrastructure Restoration and Development Service.

The military determines exactly where they should be installed. These are roads in communities near the front lines, where the enemy targets vehicles almost every day.

How anti-drone nets work

When it gets caught in the trap, the FPV drone does not explode. Instead, its propellers get tangled in the net, or it changes direction.

"And that means safe logistics, evacuation, and undamaged equipment. But most importantly, lives saved," Hanzha noted.

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