Russia is sending elite units to Pokrovsk without proper equipment, - 25th Airborne Assault Brigade. VIDEO

In the Pokrovsk direction, the enemy is deploying assault groups, including elite units, which are operating in small numbers and suffering casualties.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the 25th Separate Airborne Sicheslav Brigade of the 7th Rapid Reaction Corps of the Airborne Assault Forces.

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"The enemy continues to attempt to build up infantry and equipment to break through the defences in Pokrovsk. In this sector, the occupiers have deployed their elite units from the 104th Airborne Assault Regiment and the 76th Airborne Assault Division," the statement reads.

The military notes that the enemy is conducting assaults in small groups, and sending infantry into battle without ammunition.

"According to intelligence reports, the enemy commander orders his troops to 'find body armour, a helmet and an assault rifle by evening'. And instead of a first-aid kit, to use their underwear," the brigade adds.

In particular, the destruction of one such assault group was captured on video.

Watch more: Paratroopers from 25th Brigade flew in with drones and eliminated occupiers at checkpoint near Pokrovsk