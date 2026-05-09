Pilots from National Guard’s Lasar’s Group struck part of BM-27 "Uragan" complex in rear in Luhansk region. VIDEO

Fighters from the National Guard’s Lasar’s Group destroyed a concentration of enemy equipment in the rear area of Luhansk Oblast, including part of a BM-27 ‘Uragan’ multiple rocket launcher system.

According to Censor.NET, in mid-April, analysts and aerial reconnaissance crews from Lasar’s Group identified an area where Russian equipment was concentrated, after which the coordinates were passed on to strike drone operators.

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The strikes destroyed a 9T452 transport and reloading vehicle from the BM-27 "Uragan" system and two multiple rocket launchers. An enemy command and staff vehicle was also hit.

Details of the combat operation

According to military sources, the transport and reloading vehicle was carrying ammunition and was likely preparing to support shelling of Defence Forces positions. The ammunition detonated upon impact.

The National Guard of Ukraine notes that the enemy is forced to withdraw its equipment tens of kilometres from the front line, but Ukrainian drones are hitting targets even deep in the rear.

Read more: Total combat losses suffered by Russian Federation since start of war: approximately 1,340,270 personnel (+1,080 in the last 24 hours), 11,920 tanks, 41,712 artillery systems and 24,541 armoured vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS