Border guards foil Russian assault groups’ breakthrough attempt in Kharkiv region. VIDEO

Fighters of the Hart Border Guard Brigade foiled an attempt by Russian troops to break through in small assault groups in the Kharkiv region.

Censor.NET reports this, citing the 16th Army Corps.

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According to the military, Russian units tried to advance unnoticed in the Southern-Slobozhanskyi direction and gain a foothold at positions.

How the assault groups were stopped

The corps said the movement of Russian troops was detected by drone operators.

Border guards used drones to strike the targets.

"Border guards’ drones quickly made it clear to the invaders that any movement toward the Ukrainian border has long been under control," the military said.

The corps also stressed that attempts to slip unnoticed into the Kharkiv region end before Russian groups even reach their designated lines.

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