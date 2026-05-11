"Khartiia" fighters have improved their tactical position in Vovchansk direction, - National Guard

Units of the National Guard’s 2nd Corps "Khartiia" carried out strike and search operations in the Vovchansk direction, during which Russian forces were driven out of certain positions and the tactical situation of Ukrainian troops was improved.

This was reported on television by National Guard spokesperson Ruslan Muzychuk, according to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform.

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Efforts are underway to stabilize the situation near Kupiansk

"In the Southern Slobozhanshchyna sector, we see that the enemy’s activity is relatively low, but the task of our units—specifically the 2nd Corps of the National Guard, ‘Khartiia’—is to maintain stability around the city of Kupiansk and beyond. These are specific tasks that these units are carrying out in the Vovchansk direction to prevent the enemy from improving its tactical position, expanding the gray zone, and advancing," said Muzychuk.

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The situation near Vovchansk

According to him, soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment, part of the "Khartiia" Brigade, conducted localized strike-and-search operations on the left flank of Vovchansk throughout April and May.

"Soldiers of the 23rd Assault Regiment, part of the "Khartiia" Brigade, conducted strike-and-search operations throughout April and May, which allowed them to penetrate deep into the enemy’s defenses on the left flank of Vovchansk in order to clear the enemy’s company-level strongpoint on one side, and on the other, to identify positions and dugouts, which our soldiers also managed to clear. This, in turn, allowed our Defense Forces to improve their tactical position," the spokesperson noted.

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Muzychuk also emphasized that this is not a large-scale operation, but rather a series of planned localized actions designed to prevent Russian troops from building up their forces and preparing an offensive in specific sectors of the front. According to him, Russian forces have not achieved success in the Southern Slobozhanshchyna direction for a long time thanks to the timely detection of their positions and logistics.