We are gradually advancing issue of anti-ballistic missile production in Europe – we are forming anti-ballistic missile coalition, – Zelenskyy. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy spoke about a meeting with partners at the level of national security advisers and about work on the production of anti-ballistic systems.

The president announced this in an evening address, reports Censor.NET.

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Anti-ballistic coalition

"I would like to thank our European partners today: there was a meeting at the level of national security advisers. We are gradually advancing the issue of anti-ballistic missile production in Europe – we are forming an anti-ballistic missile coalition. It is worth doing, and we are now closer to a result than ever before," Zelenskyy noted.

The President reported that 13 countries and the Office of the NATO Secretary General were represented at today’s meeting on anti-ballistic systems. He emphasised that this is a very important initiative.

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Ukraine’s positions on the front line

According to Zelenskyy, Ukraine’s current positions on the front line, alongside our long-range sanctions and joint achievements with partners, are the strongest they have been in years.

"We must maintain our standards and achieve results. And that is exactly what we are doing. Every challenge we face, everything we go through, must lead to one thing – that we are all, in one way or another, helping Ukraine, strengthening our defence, and making our joint Ukrainian foreign policy positions more advantageous," the president said.

He noted that there are no victories for just one person, and there is no resilience for just one person.

"We must achieve the main objective, and this is our shared goal, which we will not abandon. We will not surrender our land or our sovereignty. I am grateful to all Ukrainians, men and women, who are with us on this path. Ukraine must prevail in the war, defend its independence and guarantee the safety of its people. This will certainly happen. Glory to Ukraine!" added Zelenskyy.