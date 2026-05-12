Journalists, politicians, and other public figures have criticized the interview given by the president’s press secretary, Yulia Mendel, to anti-Ukrainian propagandist Tucker Carlson.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

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Natalia Moseichuk, a host on the "1+1" TV channel, called Mendel's interview "a bullshit."

"In it, Ze is portrayed as a dictator, a two-faced usurper of power, and a drug-addicted maniac. I just finished watching it. Of course, for an unsuspecting American audience, such an interview will remind them of the Clinton and Lewinsky era. As for Mendel, if you want to know what a moral monster looks like—watch the interview," she said.

Read more: "Water from corpses and dolls in box": Mendel spoke about Yermak’s magical practices

Mykola Kniazhytskyi, a member of parliament from the "European Solidarity" party, recalled how Mendel worked at the "Espreso" TV channel.

"She came to do investigative reporting. A conflict with the editor arose over a series of stories supporting a pro-Russian figure who now lives in Russia, without presenting the other side’s perspective. Somehow, I found listening devices in my office back then. I wasn’t surprised later when Yulia was invited to work for Zelenskyy, and I’m not surprised now that she’s talking to Tucker Carlson," the lawmaker noted.

According to the lawmaker, all of this severely weakens Ukraine.

Journalist Yulia Zabelina, commenting on Mendel’s interview, noted that "there is no one more susceptible to recruitment than people with a wounded ego, because intelligence agencies recruit either through weaknesses or through a thirst for revenge."

"No matter how much some might want to dance on the bones right now and express their admiration for what she says about Zelenskyy, things work a little differently in the U.S. (in the U.S., whose intelligence and other assets we so desperately need—and Congress, and not just Congress)—there, many view Ukraine through the lens of Zelenskyy. By the way, this is precisely the mistake of this government, largely that of Yermak himself—how interesting that these two personalities came together on the same evening—and I’ve been saying this for a long time: you can’t make a single voice speak for one person who embodies the entire nation; the nation is embodied by many vivid figures, and the world needs to see them, and so does Ukraine—to see and hear them," she added.

Serhii Sternenko, an advisor to the Minister of Defense, described Mendel as a shadow of her past:

"All she has is the prefix ‘ex’ in people's memories. She's trying to build her identity on that ‘ex.’ For the sake of a moment of hype and media attention, she's willing to go against her own country and people. It doesn’t matter what they say. As long as they’re talking. It’s a pitiful sight."

Read more: Yermak started his career at strip club with members of pro-Russian party, - Mendel

Journalist Yulia Kyrienko-Merinova stated that Yulia Mendel is giving a master class on how not to be the president’s press secretary.

"It immediately became clear who the rats are on a sinking ship," she added.

Radio engineer and aerial reconnaissance specialist Yurii Kasianov, commenting on Mendel’s interview, noted that "the volcano has awakened."

"The genie is out of the bottle, and there’s no putting it back in. And Yermak’s suspicion isn’t that important anymore. It doesn’t matter what Mendel said, it doesn’t matter what NABU does next…

What matters is what we’re going to do. Things won’t be the same as they were yesterday. Change is needed. We need a different policy. Different people. A new configuration of power. We need elections, after all. Don’t fool yourselves—the crisis isn’t going anywhere; we need to act immediately.

The main thing is not to lose the country, because what the president’s greedy friends have done plays right into our enemy’s hands," he concluded.

Read more: Zelenskyy evaded military service four times, yet he is often compared to Churchill, - Mendel

Background

As a reminder, Yulia Mendel, former spokesperson for President Zelenskyy, gave an interview to anti-Ukrainian propagandist Tucker Carlson, in which she claimed that Ukraine was allegedly prepared to make concessions to Russia in Istanbul.

She called Zelenskyy and Yermak paranoid and narcissistic.

She also called it an "open secret" that Zelenskyy allegedly uses drugs.

Read more: "Zelenskyy profits from war and is its chief beneficiary," Zelenskyy’s former spokesperson Mendel says