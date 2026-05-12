Yulia Mendel, former spokesperson for President Zelenskyy, revealed that Andrii Yermak, the former head of the Office of the President, began his career as a lawyer at a strip club.

She made this statement in an interview with anti-Ukrainian propagandist Tucker Carlson, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"Mr. Yermak began his career at a strip club. Not as a stripper, but as a lawyer. It was a strip club where many people who later became politicians in a pro-Russian party frequented. I spoke with one of the employees, who said that he (Yermak. — Ed.) had so much ambition, but no talent to match it. That’s just a quote," she noted.

According to Mendel, this was in the 1990s or early 2000s.

The president’s former spokesperson said that Yermak later worked at a luxury brand store that was primarily involved in smuggling. There he met wealthy people, oligarchs, and "95 Kvartal" also buys clothes there.

Read more: "Zelenskyy profits from war and is its chief beneficiary," Zelenskyy’s former spokesperson Mendel says

Mendel's earlier statements

Yulia Mendel, the former spokesperson for the President of Ukraine, pointed out that Volodymyr Zelenskyy had evaded military service four times.

Mendel also stated in an interview that Ukraine was allegedly prepared to make concessions to Russia in Istanbul. The Office of the President emphasized that she had no involvement in the peace talks and was not privy to Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s decisions regarding Donbas.

Read more: Yermak blocked work of law enforcement agencies, - former spokeswoman for President Mendel