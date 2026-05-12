The president's former spokesperson, Yulia Mendel, called it an "open secret" that Zelenskyy allegedly uses drugs.

She made these remarks in an interview with anti-Ukrainian propagandist Tucker Carlson, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

"I've never seen him use drugs. But while researching my book, I met with many people who confirmed that they had seen him using drugs at various clubs.

Only one person saw it firsthand. In 2021, I found out who the supplier for "Kvartal 95" was, and I met this person. ... All these people are talking about cocaine.

Second point: when we were preparing for the interview, I brought notes—explaining who this journalist was, what he was supposed to say, the messages, and the awkward questions. He (Zelenskyy. — Ed.) doesn’t like to read. He usually tries to listen to you, and then goes to the bathroom—for 15 minutes. And every time I was surprised: he came out a completely different person. Always different. Cheerful, full of energy, ready to say anything," she said.

Read more: "Zelensky and Yermak are paranoid and narcissistic," - Mendel