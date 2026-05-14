Artillerymen from the 40th Grand Duke Vytautas Separate Artillery Brigade continue to methodically eliminate the occupiers and their equipment on the front line. According to Censor.NET, thanks to the professional coordination between aerial reconnaissance and artillery crews, yet another batch of enemy targets has been added to the Russian Federation’s casualty figures.

Every successful shot was the result of a well-coordinated chain of events: target detection by a drone, instant transmission of coordinates and a precise artillery strike.

Results of the combat operation:

Heavy equipment: 2 self-propelled artillery units (SPGs) and 2 guns destroyed;

Mortar weapons: an enemy mortar crew eliminated;

Manpower and logistics: enemy shelters and a UAZ vehicle destroyed, and 15 occupiers eliminated;

Air targets: two reconnaissance UAVs –ZALA and ‘Prince Veshchy Oleg’ (KVO) – were brought down.

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