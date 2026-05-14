Free hotel stays, honey traps and working for security services: how Ukrainian hackers are breaking Russia. VIDEO

He is one of the few hackers who has agreed to speak openly. Zhenia is the leader of the 4bid hacking group (or, as he puts it, a team of cybersecurity specialists). You’ve surely heard about these attacks; now you can find out how cyberwarfare works from the inside: compromised systems of the Black Sea Fleet, the GRU’s ‘canned food’ in Kyivstar, operations against Russian state-owned companies. Where is the line between hacktivism and state-sponsored hackers? Why does he call himself a ‘grey’ hacker? Does his team collaborate with the state? Why does he refuse to answer certain questions, and which operations will he never reveal?

According to Censor.NET, in an interview with journalist Alona Lunkova, Zhenia lifted the veil on the invisible front of cyberwarfare and spoke about his professional experience, personal mistakes and the specific ethics of people who live in the world of code and social engineering.

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