Enemy uses civilian buildings in Pokrovsk to launch UAVs and conduct aerial reconnaissance – 7th Air Assault Corps. VIDEO

A defensive operation is ongoing in the Pokrovsk agglomeration. The enemy is trying to turn Pokrovsk into a full-fledged logistics hub.

The 7th Rapid Response Corps of the Air Assault Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine reported this, Censor.NET informs.

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The situation in Pokrovsk

The occupiers are redeploying reserves, as well as additional forces and assets. This includes personnel, heavy armored vehicles, light motor vehicles, and artillery.

The enemy is also using civilian buildings and concrete shelters across the city not only to accommodate personnel, but also as positions for combat operations, launching UAVs, and conducting aerial reconnaissance.

Read more: No ceasefire observed: Russia is attacking in the Pokrovsk direction, - the National Guard Brigade "Rubizh"

Elimination of the occupiers

As noted, to destroy Russia’s offensive potential, aircraft of the Defense Forces, in coordination with units in the area of responsibility of the 7th Air Assault Corps, recently carried out a series of airstrikes on enemy concentration areas.

In particular, two Russian assembly points were destroyed in Pokrovsk. The enemy used them to launch Molniya UAVs and conduct aerial reconnaissance.

In the town of Rivne, between Pokrovsk and Myrnohrad, the Defence Forces destroyed a location where personnel from one of the units of Russia’s 51st Combined Arms Army were stationed.

Read more: Enemy is using Pokrovsk to build up its troop numbers and military equipment: Russian Federation’s 90th Tank Division has been spotted – 7th Airborne Corps

According to available information, as a result of the series of air strikes, the Ukrainian military killed and wounded around 30 Russian soldiers.