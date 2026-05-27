Border guards in south fly drone into occupiers’ checkpoint and destroy it completely. VIDEO

In southern Ukraine, one unit of the State Border Guard Service carried out a series of strikes on Russian occupiers’ positions.

Censor.NET reports that during the combat operation, Ukrainian attack drone operators hit enemy shelters, equipment and personnel.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

One of the FPV drones flew into the occupiers’ checkpoint and completely smashed it.

Among the targets hit were also a Russian motorcycle, equipment and enemy infantry.

A video of the combat operation was published on the State Border Guard Service’s Telegram channel.

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