Brigadier General Andrii Biletsky, commander of the Third Army Corps, has spoken of the Russian Federation’s failed spring campaign and the prospects of a turning point in the war.

He made these remarks on TSN’s "Marathon. Single News" programme, reports Censor.NET.

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Biletsky on the situation at the front

"Russia has failed in its winter and spring campaigns. In May, the enemy captured the smallest amount of territory since 2023 – approximately 10 km². Ukraine’s gains in May will be greater than those of the Russians," the brigadier general stated.

According to him, the Russians are attempting to compensate for their lack of success on the front line by terrorising the civilian population. An example of this is the recent heavy shelling of Ukrainian cities.

Biletsky also spoke of the Third Army Corps’ increasing control over the enemy’s logistics in the Luhansk region. In particular, for the first time since the ATO-JFO, our troops managed to reach Izvarine, located on the Ukrainian-Russian border.

What led up to this?

It was previously reported that the Luhansk region is now under the control of the Third Army Corps’ drones, and the enemy’s logistics have been disrupted.