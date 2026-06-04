"Their future has been stolen from them": Zelenskyy stated that Russia has already killed at least 707 Ukrainian children. VIDEO

On Thursday, 4 June, as the world marks the International Day of Innocent Children Victims of Aggression, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy released figures on the losses suffered by the country’s youngest citizens since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion

The head of state announced this on his Telegram channel, reports Censor.NET.

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy emphasised that this commemorative day serves as a reminder of the terrible price Ukrainian children are paying due to Russian cruelty and violence.

"Since the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia has killed at least 707 young Ukrainians. Every death is a child whose future has been stolen. Russia must be held accountable for these crimes," the President noted.

However, the actual number of victims is significantly higher. Due to constant shelling, active hostilities and the temporary occupation of Ukrainian territories, an accurate count on the ground is impossible.

Ukraine, together with its international partners, continues to document every crime committed by the occupiers against the civilian population, particularly against children, in order to bring the military and political leadership of the aggressor country to justice.

Read more: Russia has returned at least 24 children from temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region to their families