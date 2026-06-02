Russia has returned at least 24 children from temporarily occupied territories of Luhansk region to their families

At least 24 children from the temporarily occupied Luhansk region have been placed in foster care or adopted by Russian families since the beginning of the year.

According to Censor.NET, the Center for Countering Disinformation reports this, citing a statement by the so-called "LPR" Children's Ombudsman, Inna Shvenk, as reported by Russian propaganda media. According to her, children from the occupied Luhansk region were transferred to various regions of the Russian Federation.

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The Center for Countering Disinformation is reporting on the illegal transfer of children

The Center for Countering Disinformation notes that the occupying administration is attempting to justify such actions by citing an alleged "family-oriented approach."

At the same time, the Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that, under the guise of placing children with families, Russia continues its policy of illegally transferring Ukrainian children from the occupied territories and subsequently assimilating them.

"Statements like these from representatives of the occupying authorities may serve as evidence of Russia's systematic policy of illegally removing Ukrainian children," the Center for Countering Disinformation notes.

Read more: Russia proposed exchanging abducted Ukrainian children for Russian prisoners of war, - Zelenskyy

Putin and Lvova-Belova are wanted by the ICC

The Center for Public Diplomacy noted that the International Criminal Court in The Hague had previously issued arrest warrants for Russian President Vladimir Putin and Children's Rights Commissioner Maria Lvova-Belova.

They are suspected of illegally deporting and relocating Ukrainian children from the temporarily occupied territories of Ukraine.

The Center for Countering Disinformation emphasizes that attempts to legalize the transfer of Ukrainian children to Russian families constitute a gross violation of international law.