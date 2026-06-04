Operators of 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade’s Unmanned Systems Battalion take logistics in Horlivka under fire control. VIDEO

Operators of the Spalakh Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade have stepped up strikes on Russian logistics in temporarily occupied Horlivka.

Censor.NET reports this, citing a post on the Telegram channel of the 28th Separate Mechanized Brigade.

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"Operators of the Spalakh Unmanned Systems Battalion of the 28th Brigade are increasingly striking logistics in the Russian rear. Trucks, cars, quad bikes, everything that enters temporarily occupied Horlivka burns there," the statement said.

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Enemy transport under regular strikes

"The city itself is located about 35-40 km from our positions. And if earlier the enemy drove around there relatively calmly, now its transport is under regular strikes.

And no, this is not thanks to new middle-strike drones or fiber optics. Just the pilots’ skill, your donations and coordination between our units," the brigade said.

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