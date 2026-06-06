Russian missile from enemy’s "Sontsepok" MLRS caught fire during launch, and occupiers immediately fled. VIDEO

A video has been published online showing one of the rockets from a Russian TOS-1 "Sontsepok" heavy flamethrower system malfunctioning immediately after launch during a barrage in the Zaporizhzhia sector of the front line.

According to Censor.NET, the Russians were filming footage to create a spectacular video of their equipment in action, but things did not go to plan.

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The video shows that after launch, the booster stage separated from the rocket and caught fire, whilst the warhead continued its uncontrolled flight towards a forest strip.

As a result of the malfunction and the ammunition catching fire immediately after launch, the flames engulfed the ‘Soncep’ok’ flamethrower system itself.

After this, the Russian military hurriedly abandoned their position and began fleeing in armoured vehicles.

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