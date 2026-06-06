On the night of 5 June, the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ unmanned aerial vehicle units launched a massive strike on the deployment site of the 90th Separate Engineer-Sapper Regiment of the Russian Federation’s 51st Army in the village of Pionerske, in the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by USF Commander Robert "Madiar" Brovdi.

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"We will find every one of them. The Pionerske lair of the 90th Engineer Regiment of the 51st Army, which mined and erected the Surovikin line in the occupied Kherson region," the statement reads.

"On the night of 5 June, USF 'birds' launched a massive strike in the village of Pionerske, the temporarily occupied territory of the Donetsk region, targeting the 90th Engineer-Sapper Regiment of the 51st Army of the Russian Federation – a separate engineer-sapper regiment (staffed by 'worms' from Tyumen and Yamal)," Madiar reported.

This regiment laid mines and built the Surovikin line in the Kherson and Zaporizhzhia sectors, and carried out engineering tasks in Bakhmut and Avdiivka.



In addition to combat tasks, it trains engineering and technical specialists and develops and implements new, promising munitions.



"We are looking for you and carefully devising our plans, you exotic worms.

Keep your eyes peeled and send out the Tus every night," Madiar addressed the occupiers.

Burning at night:

lorries,

logistics and

substations, including the port of Mariupol.

Operation for the development and coordination of the newly established SBS Deep Strike Centre.



USF online scoreboard "PIDRAHUYKA"