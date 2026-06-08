Backchannel deal with Abramovich: What was Putin’s oligarch doing in Kyiv? // Uncensored. VIDEO

Western media have learned that in late May 2026, Volodymyr Zelenskyy passed a message to Russian President Vladimir Putin through Roman Abramovich.

According to journalists, the Ukrainian leader expressed readiness to meet at a bilateral summit, which could have become the first such talks in more than four years since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion.

In addition, two senior officials said the content of the message was similar to an open letter that later appeared on the website of the Office of the President.

Watch the analysis by journalist Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva on Censor.NET’s YouTube channel.

Background

On 5 June, Putin himself said during the St Petersburg International Economic Forum that the Russian businessman had allegedly travelled to Kyiv for a meeting with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

On 7 June, the Financial Times, citing four sources, reported that Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich had visited Kyiv in May at the invitation of Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. The Ukrainian leader tried to use him to persuade Russian dictator Vladimir Putin to agree to direct peace talks.

In an interview with Sky News, President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirmed that he had met Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich in Kyiv in May to pass a message through him to Russian dictator Vladimir Putin.

Read more: Europe is ready to lead talks with Putin on ending war, - Politico