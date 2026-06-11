Drone catches occupier in toilet on rural farmstead. VIDEO
A Ukrainian drone operator from the SVAROG battalion took out a Russian assault soldier who was attempting to take cover in an outdoor toilet on a rural property.
According to Censor.NET, a video of the Ukrainian soldier’s successful attack has been published on social media. The footage shows the drone slowly approaching the outhouse toilet and exploding next to the occupier, who was pressed against the walls in a corner.
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