Ratings: Magyar and Zaluzhnyi beat Zelenskyy // Uncensored. VIDEO

Fresh KIIS ratings have shown an important political trend: Ukrainians increasingly trust the military rather than current politicians. Valerii Zaluzhnyi, Kyrylo Budanov, and Robert "Magyar" Brovdi are ahead of many political figures in terms of public trust, while the demand for a "defender leader" is becoming one of the key markers of the future political cycle.

In the video, Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva explains why the popularity of military figures is not accidental and why Bankova has been reacting nervously for years to the emergence of strong figures from the defense sector. Special attention is paid to the rapid growth of trust in Robert "Madyar" Brovdi, commander of the Unmanned Systems Forces. The strike campaign against Russian logistics, pressure on Crimea, and the land corridor are changing not only the situation on the front, but also public perception of new military leaders. Why do Ukrainians want to see people with real wartime experience at the head of the state? And what question will every future politician have to hear after 2022?

Watch on the Censor.NET YouTube channel.

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