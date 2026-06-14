He hid in tall grass, but it didn’t save him: operators of "Madiar’s Birds" eliminated occupier with an FPV drone. VIDEO

Drone operators from the 414th Separate Brigade, ‘Madiar’s Birds’, eliminated an invader who was attempting to hide in tall grass.

According to Censor.NET, during aerial reconnaissance, the brigade’s pilots detected enemy movement in the steppe and directed a strike drone towards the target.

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Upon seeing the FPV drone approaching, the invader lay down in the tall grass and tried to camouflage himself, hoping to remain unnoticed by the Ukrainian operators.

However, the pilots continued to track the target and quickly pinpointed the invader’s exact location.

The published footage also shows that the occupier attempted to fire at the Ukrainian drone, but his attempt was unsuccessful.

As a result of a precision strike by the FPV drone, the Russian infantryman was neutralised.

The video of the combat operation was published on social media by servicemen of the 414th Brigade "Madiar's Birds".

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