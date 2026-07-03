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Three Russians are examining Ukrainian drone under lorry, which has not yet exploded: "F#cker is lying under tank. It’s got camera in there – if it spots us, it might f#ck us up". VIDEO
A video filmed on the motorway between the village of Dmytrivka and the temporarily occupied city of Donetsk has been shared on social media. The footage shows a lorry transporting crushed stone to the occupied regional capital. According to Censor.NET, a Ukrainian drone flew under the vehicle whilst it was moving, but did not explode.
The published footage shows several men in civilian clothing carrying automatic weapons. They approached the stationary lorry to examine the drone, which had ended up under the vehicle’s fuel tank.
Warning! Strong language!
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