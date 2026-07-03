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Russian man films truck and body of its driver, reports on situation on road to Crimea: "Nightmare! How f#ck are we supposed to drive here?". VIDEO
A video recorded on the so-called "Novorossiya" federal highway, which runs through the temporarily occupied southern regions of Ukraine, has been shared on social media. The author of the video recorded the aftermath of a precision strike by a Ukrainian unmanned aerial vehicle on a truck that was carrying freight along this route.
As Censor.NET reports, as a result of the UAV hit, the truck veered into a ditch, and the driver sustained fatal injuries. His body remained lying on the road.
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