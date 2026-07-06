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Operators of Volia battalion hit 12 occupiers near Vovchansk: some ruscists did not even try to flee. VIDEO
UAV operators of the Volia company of the 3rd Motorized Infantry Battalion of the 57th Separate Motorized Infantry Brigade inflicted further losses on Russian infantry in the Vovchansk direction.
As Censor.NET reports, during combat work, Ukrainian pilots detected small enemy infantry groups moving across open terrain and struck them with drones.
As a result of the attack, 12 Russian infantrymen were killed.
Footage released also shows that some of the occupiers did not even attempt to avoid strikes by Ukrainian drones, effectively perceiving being hit as inevitable.
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