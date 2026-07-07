We will be able to fight for years if negotiations with Russia lead nowhere, - Budanov. VIDEO

Kyrylo Budanov, Head of the President’s Office, believes that Ukraine will be able to continue fighting for years to come if negotiations with Russia fail to yield results.

He made this statement in an interview with RBC-Ukraine, according to Censor.NET.

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Details

When asked how long Ukraine would be able to continue fighting if the peace process and all negotiations failed to produce any concrete results, Budanov replied:

"We will be able to, believe me. … For years."

According to the head of the Presidential Office, the main thing for Ukraine is not to lose its friends, partners and allies.

At the same time, Budanov believes that the level of tension in Russia is not currently high enough to push the Russian population into taking active action.

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