Russian Su-35 smoulders on ground after being hit by Defence Forces. VIDEO

The Third Army Corps has displayed a Russian Su-35 fighter jet shot down by the Defence Forces.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Details

"A Russian Su-35 fighter jet is smouldering within the Third Army Corps’ area of responsibility!



Congratulations to the Ukrainian Air Force on successfully taking down that bloody SU-35!" – they stated.

Read more: Russian Su-35 shot down, - Air Force (updated)

What led up to this?

As a reminder, on 8 July, the Air Force reported the downing of an enemy aircraft.

It later emerged that the aircraft in question was a Su-35, which had been shot down in the east.

Read more: Battle in skies will determine outcome of Russia’s war against Ukraine – Zelenskyy