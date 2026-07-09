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Russian Su-35 smoulders on ground after being hit by Defence Forces. VIDEO
The Third Army Corps has displayed a Russian Su-35 fighter jet shot down by the Defence Forces.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
Details
"A Russian Su-35 fighter jet is smouldering within the Third Army Corps’ area of responsibility!
Congratulations to the Ukrainian Air Force on successfully taking down that bloody SU-35!" – they stated.
What led up to this?
- As a reminder, on 8 July, the Air Force reported the downing of an enemy aircraft.
- It later emerged that the aircraft in question was a Su-35, which had been shot down in the east.
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