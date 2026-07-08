Russian Su-35 shot down, - Air Force (updated)

Today, July 8, 2026, the Defense Forces shot down an enemy aircraft.

This was reported by Censor.NET, citing the Air Force Command’s press office.

More news on the Censor.NET Telegram channel

Initial details

"Good news from the Air Force! Today we took down another Russian ✈️ aerial terrorist!" the statement reads.

The aircraft model and the circumstances of its downing have not yet been disclosed.

No further information regarding the downing of the aircraft is available at this time.

Later, the Air Force reported that a Russian Su-35 had been shot down. This happened in the eastern sector.

Read more: Ruscists’ Su-30 crashed in occupied Crimea