Pair of "HIMARS" multiple launch rocket systems from 19th "Saint Barbara" Brigade are firing rockets at occupiers’ positions. VIDEO
A video showing Ukrainian artillery units in action has been shared on social media. The footage shows two HIMARS multiple launch rocket systems positioned close to one another, taking turns to fire a single rocket at the occupiers’ positions.
According to Censor.NET, the strikes on enemy targets were carried out by soldiers of the Ukrainian Armed Forces’ 19th Missile Brigade "Saint Barbara".
"Day or night – the pair of HIMARS operate flawlessly. Precisely, quickly, effectively. The 19th ‘Saint Barbara’ Missile Brigade," the post states.
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