Upon seeing Ukrainian drone, occupier did not wait for strike and shot himself in head. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing a Ukrainian attack drone filming a Russian soldier taking his own life.
According to Censor.NET, during one of their combat sorties, Defence Forces operators spotted an occupier hiding in the undergrowth beneath a tree.
The pilots then directed the attack UAV to engage it.
Without waiting for the Ukrainian drone to strike, the Russian soldier shot himself in the head with his own weapon and took his own life.
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