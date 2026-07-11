Russian kamikaze drone exploded in mid-air after being hit by man-portable air defence system (MANPADS) operated by Defence Forces. VIDEO
A video has been published online showing Ukrainian anti-aircraft gunners in action as they destroyed Russian kamikaze drones during one of the enemy’s air strikes.
According to Censor.NET, the footage shows the launch of a man-portable anti-aircraft missile system and the moment an enemy drone is hit, exploding in mid-air.
The caption accompanying the video notes that the FN-6 man-portable air defence missile system, which is in service with the Ukrainian Defence Forces and designed to engage low-altitude aerial targets, was likely used to intercept the aerial targets.
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