Crews of Air Force Su-27 fighter jets destroyed concentration of occupiers’ assault groups in Rodynske. VIDEO
Crews of Su-27 fighter jets from the Ukrainian Air Force carried out a precision air strike on a concentration of Russian assault units in Rodynske.
According to Censor.NET, Ukrainian intelligence detected a build-up of occupying forces in the building and promptly passed on the coordinates to the air force to carry out the strike.
As a result of the precision strike, the building, which the enemy was using to house assault groups, was destroyed along with the personnel inside.
The videowas shared by one of the Ukrainian pilots on his Telegram channel ‘Sunflower’.
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