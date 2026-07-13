Zelenskyy has arrived in France for meeting of "Coalition of Willing": Anti-Ballistic Programme will be presented to partners. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy has arrived in France, where a meeting of the ‘Coalition of the Willing’ is to take place

The head of state announced this on Telegram, according to Censor.NET.

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"Important talks will take place here today, which could open up significantly more opportunities for Ukraine to strengthen its defences.

The top priority is anti-ballistic defence. We will present our Anti-Ballistic Programme to our partners and, for the first time, hold a meeting at the level of leaders, national security advisers and defence companies from countries that can make a concrete contribution to building a new anti-ballistic system. I will also meet with French President Emmanuel Macron and take part in a meeting of the Coalition of the Willing. We will work to give new impetus to this format," he said.

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Meanwhile, the First Lady will hold a meeting with the new Director-General of UNESCO, during which they will discuss the further development of the strategic partnership and the expansion of cooperation between Ukraine and the Organisation within the scope of UNESCO’s mandate.

Ukrainian military personnel will take part in the parade to mark France’s national holiday – Bastille Day.