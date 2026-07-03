Attempted attack on Yermolaev in Monaco: woman disguised as man sought, - media

Monaco law enforcement officials have identified a woman suspected of involvement in the explosion near the home of Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolayev. Specifically, the suspect was posing as a man.

According to Censor.NET, BFMTV reports this.

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According to investigators, shortly before the attack, the woman noticed a Ukrainian family near Place de Moulin and began following them.

On the day of the explosion, she allegedly got ahead of the Ukrainians, left a bag containing an explosive device near the entrance to the building, and then moved to a safe distance. Investigators believe she waited until people approached the spot where the explosive had been planted.

The explosives could have been detonated remotely

According to BFMTV, the explosion occurred just as the businessman's partner was walking past the abandoned bag. Law enforcement officials believe the explosive device was detonated remotely using a remote control.

According to media reports, the suspect herself likely lost both legs in the explosion and is in critical condition.

An international arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect

The woman is currently the subject of an international manhunt. According to law enforcement officials, she is in one of the European countries. A European arrest warrant has been issued for her, and an alert has been issued through Interpol’s "Red Notice" system.

Investigators have opened a criminal case under articles relating to attempted murder, the illegal placement of an explosive device in a public place, participation in a criminal conspiracy, and complicity in these crimes.

According to BFMTV, law enforcement officials are currently considering two main theories regarding the motives behind the crime: organized crime or foreign interference.

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