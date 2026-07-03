Attempted attack on Yermolaev in Monaco: woman disguised as man sought, - media
Monaco law enforcement officials have identified a woman suspected of involvement in the explosion near the home of Ukrainian businessman Vadym Yermolayev. Specifically, the suspect was posing as a man.
According to Censor.NET, BFMTV reports this.
According to investigators, shortly before the attack, the woman noticed a Ukrainian family near Place de Moulin and began following them.
On the day of the explosion, she allegedly got ahead of the Ukrainians, left a bag containing an explosive device near the entrance to the building, and then moved to a safe distance. Investigators believe she waited until people approached the spot where the explosive had been planted.
The explosives could have been detonated remotely
According to BFMTV, the explosion occurred just as the businessman's partner was walking past the abandoned bag. Law enforcement officials believe the explosive device was detonated remotely using a remote control.
According to media reports, the suspect herself likely lost both legs in the explosion and is in critical condition.
An international arrest warrant has been issued for the suspect
The woman is currently the subject of an international manhunt. According to law enforcement officials, she is in one of the European countries. A European arrest warrant has been issued for her, and an alert has been issued through Interpol’s "Red Notice" system.
Investigators have opened a criminal case under articles relating to attempted murder, the illegal placement of an explosive device in a public place, participation in a criminal conspiracy, and complicity in these crimes.
According to BFMTV, law enforcement officials are currently considering two main theories regarding the motives behind the crime: organized crime or foreign interference.
What happened before that?
- On the evening of June 29 in Monaco, a powerful explosion occurred near a residential building on the border with France, injuring three members of a Ukrainian family. According to media reports, the victims include Yermolayev, a Ukrainian businessman subject to sanctions, and his relatives.
- The media reported that, as a result of her injuries, the woman had both legs amputated.
- Surveillance footage shows the suspect in the terrorist attack dropping a backpack in front of the building's entrance. He is currently wanted. Authorities now believe he has managed to flee to France.
- Monaco's Prime Minister, Christoph Mirman, stated that this was a premeditated attack and a terrorist act. He said the explosive device may have contained bolts and metal parts inside.
- The Ukrainian Ministry of Foreign Affairs has confirmed that three members of a family of Ukrainian origin were injured in an explosion in Monaco, two of whom are in extremely critical condition. Ukrainian diplomats from the embassy in France are at the scene.
- Monaco's Attorney General Stéphane Thibault stated that the explosion, which injured members of a family of Ukrainian descent, has been classified as attempted murder.
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