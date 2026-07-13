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News Video Uncensored Svyrydenko steps down as prime minister
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Zelenskyy changes government again: Who will become prime minister? // Uncensored. VIDEO

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy is preparing another reshuffle of the Cabinet of Ministers.

Yuliia Svyrydenko may be replaced, while Naftogaz chief Serhii Koretskyi, Denys Shmyhal and Kharkiv Mayor Ihor Terekhov are being named as potential candidates for prime minister.

Possible personnel changes at the Ministry of Defence, the Ministry of Internal Affairs and the Ukrainian Embassy in the United States are also being discussed.

Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva analyses why the Presidential Office began discussing a change of government specifically ahead of the autumn and a difficult winter, how threats to the energy sector, mobilisation problems and the abandonment of the snap election scenario are influencing this. Most importantly, she examines whether a new Cabinet configuration can overcome the crisis of the state if key decisions continue to be made by the Presidential Office.

Watch on Censor.NET.

Read more: Svyrydenko to step down as Prime Minister, says Zelenskyy

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Volodymyr Zelenskyy (9347) firing (449) Svyrydenko Yuliia (211) Andriy Yermak (482) Maryna Danyliuk-Yarmolaieva (86)
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