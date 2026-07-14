79th Separate Air Assault Brigade troops rescue wounded Ukrainian soldier from kill zone under round-the-clock UAV escort. VIDEO

Operators from the strike unmanned aerial systems battalion of the 79th Separate Tavriia Air Assault Brigade conducted a unique operation to rescue a wounded Ukrainian service member.

The soldier was left alone in a kill zone, was disoriented, and could not independently identify a safe route to Defense Forces positions, Censor.NET reports.

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Operation details

After receiving the service member’s coordinates, the UAV operators began guiding him remotely. The pilots directed his movement, monitored enemy activity, warned him about dangerous areas, and used drones to drop notes with instructions so that he could adjust his route.

The operation lasted almost 24 hours. Despite his wounds and the constant threat, the service member successfully reached Defense Forces positions, where he received the necessary medical assistance.

Ukrainian defenders shared footage of the evacuation on the brigade’s Telegram channel.

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