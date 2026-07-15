Border guards from "Forpost" brigade thwarted attempt to cross Vovcha River and eliminated occupiers in water. VIDEO
Border guards from the "Forpost" brigade thwarted yet another attempt by Russian occupying forces to cross the Vovcha River in the South Slobozhanskyi sector.
According to Censor.NET, aerial reconnaissance spotted groups of occupiers attempting to cross the river, after which strike crews operating unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) engaged them.
As a result of the precision strikes, the enemy was unable to reach their intended route. Some of the occupiers were eliminated whilst crossing the river, others once they had reached the bank.
Footage of the combat operation was released by the State Border Guard Service of Ukraine.
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