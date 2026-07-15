Marines of 40th Brigade conduct special operation using Barracuda naval drones on Dnipro. VIDEO

Operators of the 40th Separate Marine Brigade conducted a combined operation using several types of naval drones against Russian forces in the Dnipro estuary in the southern Kherson region.

According to Censor.NET, the special operation involved a kamikaze naval drone, a strike UAV carrier, and an uncrewed surface vessel equipped with an unguided rocket module.

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Details of the operation

First, the kamikaze drone covertly approached an abandoned vessel where the occupiers had set up an observation post. The uncrewed surface vessel equipped with the rocket module then struck the coastal strip, hitting enemy positions in the reeds. During the final stage, the UAV carrier launched strike FPV drones at enemy positions.

The operation destroyed camouflaged positions and eliminated occupying troops on the coast and in one of the settlements.

The special operation was conducted jointly by the Barracuda, Garuda and 1st Company Group units and the 426th Separate Unmanned Systems Regiment.

Barracuda naval drones are an in-house development by engineers of the 40th Separate Marine Brigade, created in cooperation with the US-European startup 2DefAi.tech.

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